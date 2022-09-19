Jupiter set to make its closest approach to Earth: When and how to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Jupiter will be approximately 365 million miles in distance from Earth at its closest approach.

Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, is set to make its closest approach to Earth in the last 70 years on September 26. Stargazers can get an excellent view when the giant planet reaches opposition.

From Earth's surface, the opposite happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, with the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth.

Jupiter’s opposition occurs every 13 months, making the planet appear larger and brighter in the sky. Since the Earth and Jupiter do not orbit the Sun in perfect circles, the planets pass each other in their orbits and cross at different distances throughout the year. This year, Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth coincides with opposition, which means this year’s views will be extraordinary.

This year, Jupiter will be about 365 million miles away from the Earth at its closest approach.

When and where to watch?

Stargazers can expect excellent views of Jupiter during the entire night of Monday, September 26.

No high-end equipment will be needed to view the planet. Even a good pair of binoculars will let people see the banding (at least the central band) of Jupiter and three or four of the big moons (Galilean Satellites) of the planet.

Jupiter has 53 named moons, but scientists believe that 79 have been detected in total and out of them the four largest moons Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto are called the Galilean satellites.

“One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA in the agency’s blog.

Kobelski recommends a 4-inch-or-larger telescope and some filters in the green to the blue range to see Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and bands in more detail. An ideal viewing spot will be at a high elevation in a dark and dry area. Apart from the Moon, Jupiter will be one of the (if not the) brightest objects in the night sky.