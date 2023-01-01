homescience News

Juno Probe to Lunar Trailblazer — key missions NASA is preparing for in 2023

Juno Probe to Lunar Trailblazer — key missions NASA is preparing for in 2023

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 1, 2023 8:52:34 AM IST (Published)

From the DART mission to the successful start of operations for the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA has made tremendous progress in 2022. Now, 2023 is expected to be another important year with several key NASA missions slated to be inaugurated. Here are some of the most important missions that NASA will be preparing for in 2023.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA has made tremendous progress in 2022. From the DART mission to the successful start of operations for the James Webb Space Telescope, we have seen quite a few innovations and groundbreaking moments. Not to forget the launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and multiple launches from private space players like SpaceX. Now, 2023 is expected to be another important year with several key NASA missions slated to be inaugurated.

Recommended Articles

View All

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Here are some of the most important missions that NASA will be preparing for in 2023.


1. Psyche Mission

The agency’s Psyche mission will travel nearly 300 million km to the asteroid Psyche. The metal-rich surface is thought to be an indication of the fact that the asteroid is the exposed core of a proto-planet that never fully formed. Scientists hope that the mission will give us more insights into Earth’s own mysterious inner core.

Also Read: Big bang space stories of 2022 — Artemis, thousands of Starlink satellites & beyond

2. OSIRIS-REx Mission

OSIRIS-REx is another asteroid mission from NASA but has a very different mission objective than Psyche. Instead of studying the asteroid Bennu, OSIRIS-REx will be bringing actual material from the asteroid back to Earth in 2023. This would make the mission the first time that a sample from an actual space-bound asteroid is being brought back to the planet.

3. Lunar Trailblazer

Lunar Trailblazer is part of NASA's SIMPLEx program which will map the surface of the Moon for locating and detecting water. Expected to launch sometime around mid-2023, the lunar orbiter will travel to the dark side of the Moon for evidence and signs of water.

4. Juno Probe

The Juno space probe was launched by NASA to travel to the planet Jupiter and will investigate the largest planet in the Solar System. Key investigative goals include measuring the gas giant’s composition, gravitational field, magnetic field, and polar magnetosphere in order to determine the planet’s properties including figuring out if Jupiter has an inner rocky core. In 2023, the probe will be swinging by the Jovian moon of Io and investigate the highly-dense satellite.

Also Read: Meet the eight passengers on SpaceX's moon mission next year

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NASAspace missions

Previous Article

Deltatech Gaming CEO Shivanandan Pare: More skilled women playing Poker on platform, expect a 70:30 men to women ratio soon

Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey — list of films releasing in January