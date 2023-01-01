Juno Probe to Lunar Trailblazer — key missions NASA is preparing for in 2023

From the DART mission to the successful start of operations for the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA has made tremendous progress in 2022. Now, 2023 is expected to be another important year with several key NASA missions slated to be inaugurated. Here are some of the most important missions that NASA will be preparing for in 2023.
1. Psyche Mission
The agency’s Psyche mission will travel nearly 300 million km to the asteroid Psyche. The metal-rich surface is thought to be an indication of the fact that the asteroid is the exposed core of a proto-planet that never fully formed. Scientists hope that the mission will give us more insights into Earth’s own mysterious inner core.
2. OSIRIS-REx Mission
OSIRIS-REx is another asteroid mission from NASA but has a very different mission objective than Psyche. Instead of studying the asteroid Bennu, OSIRIS-REx will be bringing actual material from the asteroid back to Earth in 2023. This would make the mission the first time that a sample from an actual space-bound asteroid is being brought back to the planet.
3. Lunar Trailblazer
Lunar Trailblazer is part of NASA's SIMPLEx program which will map the surface of the Moon for locating and detecting water. Expected to launch sometime around mid-2023, the lunar orbiter will travel to the dark side of the Moon for evidence and signs of water.
4. Juno Probe
The Juno space probe was launched by NASA to travel to the planet Jupiter and will investigate the largest planet in the Solar System. Key investigative goals include measuring the gas giant’s composition, gravitational field, magnetic field, and polar magnetosphere in order to determine the planet’s properties including figuring out if Jupiter has an inner rocky core. In 2023, the probe will be swinging by the Jovian moon of Io and investigate the highly-dense satellite.