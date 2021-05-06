  • SENSEX
Jeff Bezos sets July 20 date for Blue Origin's first space tourism flight

Updated : May 06, 2021 06:34:11 IST

Single commercial passenger among crew of six will be chosen after an auction.
Closed online auction will run until May 19 and bids are expected to reach $50,000 .
Passengers will be taken on a straight up-and-down trip that goes above 100 km in altitude.
Published : May 06, 2021 06:34 PM IST

