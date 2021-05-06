Jeff Bezos sets July 20 date for Blue Origin's first space tourism flight Updated : May 06, 2021 06:34:11 IST Single commercial passenger among crew of six will be chosen after an auction. Closed online auction will run until May 19 and bids are expected to reach $50,000 . Passengers will be taken on a straight up-and-down trip that goes above 100 km in altitude. Published : May 06, 2021 06:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply