Jayant Vishnu Narlikar is an Indian astrophysicist who is a proponent of steady-state cosmology. He developed the conformal gravity theory, commonly known as the Hoyle-Narlikar theory, along with Sir Fred Hoyle. Narlikar is also the Founder-Director of The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), an autonomous institution set up by the UGC.

He celebrates his 84th birthday today (July 19). Narlikar has done pioneering research in astronomy and cosmology, including work on the origins of the universe.

Here's a look at his contribution to science on his birthday:

1. Jayant Narlikar is internationally known for his work in cosmology and especially in championing models alternative to the popular Big Bang model.

2. Between 1994-1997, Jayant Narlikar was the president of the Cosmology Commission of the International Astronomical Union.

3. Jayant Narlikar along with Sir Fred Hoyle developed the conformal gravity theory, which is commonly known as the Hoyle-Narlikar theory. It synthesises Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and Mach's Principle.

4. His research work has involved Mach’s Principle, quantum cosmology, and action-at-a-distance physics.

5. During 1999 to 2003, Jayant Narlikar led an international team in a pioneering experiment designed to sample air for microorganisms in the atmosphere at heights of up to 41 km.

6. His biological studies of the collected samples led to the findings of live cells and bacteria. This introduced the possibility that the Earth is being bombarded by microorganisms and some of them might have seeded life on Earth.

7. He is the author of scientific papers, books, popular science literature, science fiction, novels and short stories in English, Hindi and Marathi.

8. Narlikar has also been the consultant for the science and mathematics textbooks of NCERT.