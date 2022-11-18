    English
    science News

    ISRO successfully launches India's first privately-built rocket Vikram-S

    ISRO successfully launches India's first privately-built rocket Vikram-S

    ISRO successfully launches India's first privately-built rocket Vikram-S
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    Sangam Singh

    Vikram S launch is expected to take place at 11.30 am under the mission ‘Prarambh’. The objective of the mission is to test technology of orbital-class launch vehicles which will be used in the full Vikram variants.

    Private space start-up Skyroot Aerospace, in collaboration with Indian space agency ISRO, successfully launched its Vikram-S suborbital vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. The launch took place at around 11.30 am under the mission ‘Prarambh’ in the presence of union Science & Technology Minister - Dr Jitendra Singh, who was invited as the chief guest for the event.

    Soon after the rocket went off the sky, ISRO took to Twitter to inform about the sucess of the mission. "Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished. Congratulations @SkyrootA Congratulations India!"
    Congratulating the teams of ISRO and Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch, Jitendra Singh said,"Congratulations India! A historic landmark under PM @narendramodi ! A turning point for Indian #StartUps! A new beginning for #ISRO! First ever private Rocket “Vikram-S” is in Space." 
    Before the launch, Singh had said that India is all set to make history by launching from the first-ever private rocket developed by a start-up.
    "I am happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh - the beginning of Skyroot Aerospace," Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe. Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder Skyroot Aerospace said, “We made history today by launching India’s first private rocket. It is a symbol of new India, and just the #Prarambh of a great future.” 
    As per the latest update, Vikram-S has achieved 89.5 kms peak altitude and has met all flight parameters. The rocket is named after former head and founding father of ISRO - Vikram Sarabhai.
    The six-metre-tall Vikram-S is a single-stage suborbital small satellite launch vehicle having a mass of 545 kg. It is powered by the solid-fuelled propulsion system of the Kalam 80 engine.
    The objective of the mission is to test and validate the system and technology of orbital-class launch vehicles which will be used in the full Vikram variants in the future.
    Under the guidance of ISRO, the Vikram-S rocket was developed in a record time of two years. It will be carrying three payloads developed by SpaceKidz India, Bazoomq Armenia, and N-Space Tech India.
    Also Read:India's first private rocket Vikram-S to launch today: When and where to watch
     
     
    First Published:
    ISRO

