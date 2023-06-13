ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 between July 12 and 19, rocket integration begins

Chandrayaan-3 will be aiming to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. ISRO launched its first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 in 2008. That mission involved crashing an impact probe on the lunar surface in a controlled landing.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on track to launch the third edition of its lunar mission. The space agency has started integrating Launch Vehicle Mark-III for the mid-July launch of Chandrayaan-3. The assembly of the spacecraft aboard the LVM rocket will begin at the start of July.

According to news agency ANI, ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that Chandrayaan-3 would be launched between July 12 and 19, 2023 if all tests go as planned.

Somanath made the comments while speaking on the sidelines of a one-day workshop organised by ISRO at St. Xavier’s College Kothavara, Vaikom, in Kerala

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission was not entirely successful. So, Somanath has assured that corrections have been made in Chandrayaan-3’s hardware, computers, structure, sensors, and software to avoid a repeat of the failure of Chandrayaan-2.

He added, “More fuel has been added and the landing legs have been strengthened. To measure its speed, a 'Laser Doppler VelociMeter' instrument, which was developed last year, has been added."

"We have also changed its algorithm and new software has been added to help Chandrayaan to land in another area if there is any failure at the scheduled spot."

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was launched on July 22, 2019, and it comprised an Orbiter, Lander and Rover. Its mission was to explore the South Pole of the Moon, but the Vikram lander had failed to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface.

ISRO launched its first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 in 2008. That mission involved crashing an impact probe on the lunar surface in a controlled landing.

Chandrayaan-3, which means “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, consists of a Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a rover. The follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 will demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

According to ISRO, the main objectives of this mission are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface; demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and carry out in-situ scientific experiments.

If Chandrayaan-3 is successful, India will become the fourth country to make a soft landing on the moon. Only three countries – the United States, China and the former Soviet Union – have previously managed to achieve this feat.