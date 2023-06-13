CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsISRO to launch Chandrayaan 3 between July 12 and 19, rocket integration begins

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 between July 12 and 19, rocket integration begins

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 between July 12 and 19, rocket integration begins
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 3:44:18 PM IST (Published)

Chandrayaan-3 will be aiming to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. ISRO launched its first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 in 2008. That mission involved crashing an impact probe on the lunar surface in a controlled landing.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on track to launch the third edition of its lunar mission. The space agency has started integrating Launch Vehicle Mark-III for the mid-July launch of Chandrayaan-3. The assembly of the spacecraft aboard the LVM rocket will begin at the start of July.

According to news agency ANI, ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that Chandrayaan-3 would be launched between July 12 and 19, 2023 if all tests go as planned.
The ISRO chief also said that Chandrayaan-3 had already been brought to Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota from Bengaluru’s UR Rao Satellite Centre.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X