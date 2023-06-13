ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 between July 12 and 19, rocket integration begins

Chandrayaan-3 will be aiming to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. ISRO launched its first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 in 2008. That mission involved crashing an impact probe on the lunar surface in a controlled landing.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is on track to launch the third edition of its lunar mission. The space agency has started integrating Launch Vehicle Mark-III for the mid-July launch of Chandrayaan-3. The assembly of the spacecraft aboard the LVM rocket will begin at the start of July.

According to news agency ANI, ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that Chandrayaan-3 would be launched between July 12 and 19, 2023 if all tests go as planned.