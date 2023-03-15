ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites on March 26

The 36 satellites of OneWeb reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is poised to launch 36 low earth orbit satellites for the UK-based OneWeb this month. This will mark the completion of the first-generation constellation for the ambitious project aimed at providing internet access worldwide through space.

"Exciting news from India as we confirm the encapsulation of our 36 satellites ahead of OneWebLaunch18; our final launch which will complete our Gen 1 constellation," OneWeb said on Twitter.

Massimiliano Ladovaz, the Chief Technology Officer of OneWeb, tweeted that the target date for the launch is March 26th.

OneWeb is a private satellite communications company that has India's Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder.

The 36 satellites of OneWeb reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III.

OneWeb is a private satellite communications company that has India's Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder. This launch is a part of their mission to provide affordable high-speed internet access to everyone, especially in remote and rural areas.

In October of last year, ISRO achieved a significant milestone by successfully launching the first set of 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This launch marked the entry of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III) into the global commercial launch service market.

Network Access Associates Limited, the company behind OneWeb, has signed two launch service contracts with NewSpace India, a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space. These agreements signify a significant step in advancing India's position in the global space industry.