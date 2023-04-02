ISRO Successfully Tests RLV LEX At Aeronautical Test Range In Chitradurga

According to a statement by ISRO, the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) took off at 7:10 am Indian Standard Tome (IST) by a Chinook Helicopter of the IAF as an underslung load and flew to a height of 4.5 km (above MSL). Post that, the RLV was released in mid-air, at a down range of 4.6 km, once the release conditions were met. The conditions included 10 parameters such as position, velocity, altitude and body rates among others.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the Indian Air Force (IAF), has successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka in the early hours on April 2, 2023.

According to a statement by ISRO, the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) took off at 7:10 am Indian Standard Tome (IST) by a Chinook Helicopter of the IAF as an underslung load and flew to a height of 4.5 km (above MSL).

Post that, the RLV was released in mid-air, at a down range of 4.6 km, once the release conditions were met. The conditions included 10 parameters such as position, velocity, altitude and body rates among others.

The release of RLV was autonomous. RLV then performed approach and landing maneuvers using the Integrated Navigation, Guidance & control system and completed an autonomous landing on the ATR air strip at 7:40 am IST, the statement revealed.

Along with ISRO, the IAF, Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) contributed to this test. Also, Dr. S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, VSSC, and Shri Shyam Mohan N, Programme Director, ATSP guided the teams working on the mission. Dr. Jayakumar M, Project Director, RLV was the Mission Director, and Shri Muthupandian J, Associate Project Director, RLV were the Vehicle Director for the mission, the Indian space agency added.

The Bengaluru-headquartered organisation claimed that the autonomous landing was carried out under the exact conditions of a Space Re- entry vehicle's landing-high speed, unmanned, precise landing from the same return path as if the vehicle arrives from space. Furthermore, landing parameters such as Ground relative velocity, the sink rate of Landing Gears, and precise body rates, as might be experienced by an orbital re-entry space vehicle in its return path, were achieved.

ISRO also said that the RLV LEX required several state-of-the-art technologies including accurate Navigation hardware and software, Pseudolite system, Ka-band Radar Altimeter, NavIC receiver, indigenous Landing Gear, Aerofoil honey-comb fins and brake parachute system. However, the Digital Elevation Model (DEM) of the landing site with a Ka-band Radar Altimeter provided accurate altitude information, ISRO added.

In May 2016, ISRO demonstrated the re-entry of its winged vehicle RLV-TD in the HEX mission. The re-entry of a hypersonic sub-orbital vehicle marked a major accomplishment in developing Reusable Launch Vehicles.

In HEX, the vehicle landed on a hypothetical runway over the Bay of Bengal. Precise landing on a runway was an aspect not included in the HEX mission. The LEX mission achieved the final approach phase that coincided with the re-entry return flight path exhibiting an autonomous, high speed (350 kmph) landing. The LEX began with an Integrated Navigation test in 2019 and followed multiple Engineering Model Trials and Captive Phase tests in subsequent years.

Last week, ISRO launched 36 low-earth orbit satellites for the UK-based OneWeb. The satellites, which reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III, took off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Last month, the Indian space agency announced the success of the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine that will power the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.