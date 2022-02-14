ISRO launches PSLV-C52 rocket with Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04; watch video here

Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday launched PSLV-C52 rocket with Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 kms altitude at 06:17 am today from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, said ISRO.

EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping. The mission also carried two small satellites as co-passengers, including a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at University of Colorado, Boulder. It is also contributed by NTU, Singapore and NCU, Taiwan.

Two scientific payloads in this satellite is to improve the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and sun's coronal heating processes. The other is a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B). Having a thermal imaging camera as its payload, the satellite benefits the assessment of land surface temperature, water surface temperature of wetland or lakes, delineation of vegetation (crops and forest) and thermal inertia (day and night).

This is the 54th flight of PSLV and 23rd Mission using PSLV-XL configuration with 6 PSOM-XLs (strap-on motors).

With inputs from PTI