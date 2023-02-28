ISRO successfully conducts key rocket engine hot test for Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space agency added that all the propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory. This comes after the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully underwent EMI/EMC test early this year.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday announced the success of the flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine that will power the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"The hot test was carried out for a planned duration of 25 seconds at the High Altitude Test Facility of the ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu on February 24," It said in a statement.

"The cryogenic engine will be further integrated with the propellant tanks, stage structures and associated fluid lines to realise the fully integrated flight cryogenic stage," ISRO said.

In a major development earlier, the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully underwent EMI/EMC test.

EMI-EMC (Electro - Magnetic Interference/ Electro - Magnetic Compatibility) test is conducted for satellite missions to ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate India's capability of the moon landing. ISRO plans to launch the mission in June from Andhra Pradesh's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

It will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3).