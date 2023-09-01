Watch: ISRO scientists offer prayers at Tirupati temple ahead of Aditya L1 solar mission launch

Ahead of the launch of Aditya L1 on September 2, a team of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited Tirumala Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Temple along with a miniature model of the spacecraft to offer prayers for the success of India's first solar mission. The launch has been scheduled at 11:50 AM on Saturday, September 2, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

“Today the countdown of Aditya L1 will begin. The launch will take place at around 11.50 am tomorrow. It will take another 125 days to travel to L1 point,” Somanath said, PTI reported.

Aditya L1 is India’s first solar observatory mission which is designed to understand and study the Sun. It is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 or L1 between the Sun and the Earth. It is distanced about 1.5 million km from the Earth. It will take four months for Aditya L1 to reach Lagrange Point 1. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has an advantage of having a clear view of the Sun without any disturbance. This will provide an advantage of observing and studying the solar activities continuously.

Aditya L1 mission’s main objective is to get a deeper knowledge of the Sun along with understanding the coronal heating and solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, distribution of solar wind and temperature study. In the mission, the spacecraft of Aditya L1 plays a crucial role as it is designed with uniqueness. It has been designed with onboard intelligence to detect the Coronal Mass Ejections or CMEs and the solar flares to optimize the observations. In addition to that, it is for the first time that it spatially resolves the solar disk in the near UV band.

The Aditya L1 spacecraft will be carrying seven payloads which are, Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), Solar UltraViolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) and High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) and Plasma Analyser Package for Aditya (PAPA), and Magnetometer (MAG).

Four out of the seven payloads will be in the direct view of the Sun and the remaining payloads will study the particles and fields at the L1 point during the mission.