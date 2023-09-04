ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, voice behind Chandrayaan-3 countdown, dies | Who was she

N Valarmathi, the scientist and distinctive voice behind the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) launch countdowns, passed away on Saturday evening. She voiced the launch of India's first successful mission, Chandrayaan-3 , which ultimately became her final one.

According to WION, Valarmathi died in Chennai on September 2 due to a heart attack. She had been unwell for a while, the news report said.

During the July 14 event, Valarmathi was heard giving the countdown for the rocket launch and had been the voice for ISRO launches for almost six years. However, her last announcement, per WION, was on July 30 when the PSLV-C56 rocket lifted off carrying 7 Singaporean satellites, as part of a dedicated commercial mission.

Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO, expressed his condolences for her untimely demise on X (formerly Twitter) and noted that Chandrayaan-3 marked her last countdown announcement.

"The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad.Pranams!" Dr. Venkitakrishnan shared on X.

The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad.Pranams! pic.twitter.com/T9cMQkLU6J — Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) September 3, 2023

Her death was condoled by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3. My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti."

Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3.My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0nMu6mbrRe — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) September 4, 2023