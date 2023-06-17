ISRO releases images of Chandrayaan-3 lander ahead of July launch

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3, are to demonstrate safe and soft landings on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the latest pictures of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, giving a glimpse into the anticipated lunar mission in July. The launch of this spacecraft is scheduled between July 12 and July 19.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will launch on Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark-III. The spacecraft consists of an indigenous Lander Module (LM), a Propulsion Module (PM), and a rover, with the goal of developing and explaining new technologies required for interplanetary missions.

According to ISRO, the lander will have the potential to soft land at the specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The Lander and the Rover have specific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

Along with the preparation for the launch, the tests on the spacecraft have been planned and carried out successfully, which were the integrated cold tests done for the demonstration of integrated sensors and navigation performance tests. Another one was the Integrated Hot Test, which was meant for the demonstration of closed-loop performance testing with sensors, actuators, and NGC using a tower crane.

On July 15, 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 satellite was scheduled for lift-off at 2:51 am. Due to some technical issues before an hour of launch, the take-off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh was deferred. Later, the take-off was rescheduled for Monday, July 22, 2019, at 1443 hrs.

Before that, Chandrayaan-1 was India’s first foray into the surface of the moon. It landed in October 2008; the lunar orbiter is best remembered for spotting water molecules on the moon. It was supposed to be in space for two years. However, due to unfortunate reasons, ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan-1 after 10 months into the mission.