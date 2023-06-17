ISRO releases images of Chandrayaan-3 lander ahead of July launch

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3, are to demonstrate safe and soft landings on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the latest pictures of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, giving a glimpse into the anticipated lunar mission in July. The launch of this spacecraft is scheduled between July 12 and July 19.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will launch on Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark-III. The spacecraft consists of an indigenous Lander Module (LM), a Propulsion Module (PM), and a rover, with the goal of developing and explaining new technologies required for interplanetary missions.

According to ISRO, the lander will have the potential to soft land at the specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The Lander and the Rover have specific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.