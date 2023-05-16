Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsISRO likely to launch new navigation satellite on May 29 to boost NavIC system

ISRO likely to launch new navigation satellite on May 29 to boost NavIC system

ISRO likely to launch new navigation satellite on May 29 to boost NavIC system
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 11:01:27 AM IST (Published)

The new satellite NVS-01 will replace the IRNSS-1G satellite (launched in 2016) in a constellation of navigation satellites. With NavIC the Indian government also aims to promote local industry to develop indigenous NavIC-based solutions.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch a new navigation satellite, the NVS-01, aboard the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle or GSLV Mk-II, on May 29, according to reports. The last navigation satellite from ISRO was launched in 2018, and the new one will be launched from Sriharikota to replace an old satellite. The aim of the launch is to maintain the functioning of a navigational system named NavIC, comprising seven satellites.

“The launch of NVS-01 is scheduled for around May 29. This will be a return flight mission for the GSLV launch vehicle, which will carry the next-generation NavIC satellite. This satellite will replace the IRNSS-1G satellite launched in 2016,” a senior ISRO official told the Hindustan Times.
ALSO READ | 
NASA implements power hack to extend Voyager 2 mission beyond 2026
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X