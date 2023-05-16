ISRO likely to launch new navigation satellite on May 29 to boost NavIC system

The new satellite NVS-01 will replace the IRNSS-1G satellite (launched in 2016) in a constellation of navigation satellites. With NavIC the Indian government also aims to promote local industry to develop indigenous NavIC-based solutions.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch a new navigation satellite, the NVS-01, aboard the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle or GSLV Mk-II, on May 29, according to reports. The last navigation satellite from ISRO was launched in 2018, and the new one will be launched from Sriharikota to replace an old satellite. The aim of the launch is to maintain the functioning of a navigational system named NavIC, comprising seven satellites.

“The launch of NVS-01 is scheduled for around May 29. This will be a return flight mission for the GSLV launch vehicle, which will carry the next-generation NavIC satellite. This satellite will replace the IRNSS-1G satellite launched in 2016,” a senior ISRO official told the Hindustan Times.

