The satellites, which reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III, took off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 36 low-earth orbit satellites for the UK-based OneWeb on Sunday, March 26. The satellites, which reached India on February 16 from the satellite manufacturing unit in Florida for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III, took off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

We have lift off! Thanks to our colleagues at @isro and @NSIL_India for a successful launch. If you don’t already, make sure to follow us for more updates throughout the rest of the mission.#OneWebLaunch18 🚀 pic.twitter.com/TsYbCZzAnP— OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 26, 2023

This is the second mission OneWeb under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited to launch 72 satellites into low-earth orbits. OneWeb is a private satellite communications company with India's Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder. This launch is a part of their mission to provide affordable high-speed internet access to everyone, especially in remote and rural areas.

The first set of 36 satellites was launched on October 23, 2022. In this mission, the LVM3 placed 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totalling about 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees.

This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission.