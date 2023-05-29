ISRO launches second generation navigation satellite series | WATCH

Systems like GPS are operated by their countries' defence agencies. So, these systems are not always reliable. But NavIC is fully under the control of the Indian government and will reduce dependence on foreign systems.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched the second generation of the home-grown satellite navigation system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). The 2,232 kg navigation satellite NVS-01 was launched via the 51.7-metre tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket at 10:42 am from the second launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F12 successfully placed the navigation satellite NVS-01 into the intended orbit, ISRO updated around 11 am.

Where can the new-gen NavIC launch be watched?

The new-gen NavIC launch was live-streamed on ISRO’s YouTube Channel and DD News TV channel.

When was the launch?

The launch happened at 10:42 am on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The GSLV rocket deployed the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) at an altitude of about 251 km nearly 20 minutes into the flight.

The scientists had commenced the 27.5-hour countdown for the launch on Sunday.

About the NavIC

This launch by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency is significant as it ensures the continuity of India’s own regional satellite navigation system. NavIC is similar to the United States GPS (Global Positioning System), Russia's GLONASS and Europe’s Galileo satellite navigation system.

Systems like GPS are operated by their countries' defence agencies. So, these systems are not always reliable.

But NavIC is fully under the control of the Indian government and will reduce dependence on foreign systems. The cutting-edge NavIC provides accurate and real-time navigation in the country and a region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland.

Furthermore, this launch is special as it used an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock for the first time.

ALSO READ | ISRO likely to launch new navigation satellite on May 29 to boost NavIC system

ISRO scientists earlier used imported rubidium atomic clocks in their launches. But today, the space agency deployed the rubidium atomic clock developed by the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre.

In fact, the indigenous satellite navigation system is able to provide user position accuracy narrower than 20 metres and timing accuracy shorter than 50 nanoseconds.

Currently, NavIC's uptake is minimal. However, the Indian government will be able to broaden its use after Monday’s launch of the GSLV rocket.

Last year, the government pushed smartphone companies like Samsung and Apple to make their devices compatible with NavIC in addition to GPS.