    ISRO launches second generation navigation satellite series | WATCH
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 11:02:45 AM IST (Updated)

    Systems like GPS are operated by their countries' defence agencies. So, these systems are not always reliable. But NavIC is fully under the control of the Indian government and will reduce dependence on foreign systems.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched the second generation of the home-grown satellite navigation system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). The 2,232 kg navigation satellite NVS-01 was launched via the 51.7-metre tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) rocket at 10:42 am from the second launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

    The GSLV-F12 successfully placed the navigation satellite NVS-01 into the intended orbit, ISRO updated around 11 am.

