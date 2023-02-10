Watch | ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV D2 success

ISRO's first mission in 2023 was launched at 9.18 AM, the same time its predecessor lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on August 7, 2022. The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites.

The Indian Space Agency ISRO on Friday successfully launched its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit on Friday. This comes months after the maiden mission failed to bring in the desired results.

ISRO, in its statement, said EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite that has been designed to carry out new experiments including mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. Janus-1 is a 10.2 kg satellite that is a technology demonstrator, smart satellite mission.

Weighing about 8.2 kg, AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India to demonstrate amateur radio communication capabilities and measure radiation.

ISRO's first mission in 2023 was launched at 9.18 AM, the same time its predecessor lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on August 7, 2022. The mission could not deliver due to orbit anomaly and flight path deviation.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said SSLV in its second flight put the three satellites in the intended orbit with precision.