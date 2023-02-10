Watch | ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV D2 success

ISRO's first mission in 2023 was launched at 9.18 AM, the same time its predecessor lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on August 7, 2022. The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites.
The Indian Space Agency ISRO on Friday successfully launched its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit on Friday. This comes months after the maiden mission failed to bring in the desired results.
Recommended ArticlesView All
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs
Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites.
ISRO, in its statement, said EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite that has been designed to carry out new experiments including mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. Janus-1 is a 10.2 kg satellite that is a technology demonstrator, smart satellite mission.
Weighing about 8.2 kg, AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India to demonstrate amateur radio communication capabilities and measure radiation.
ISRO's first mission in 2023 was launched at 9.18 AM, the same time its predecessor lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on August 7, 2022. The mission could not deliver due to orbit anomaly and flight path deviation.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said SSLV in its second flight put the three satellites in the intended orbit with precision.
"Congratulations to the space community of India...we have a new launch vehicle, the small satellite SSLV. In its second attempt, SSLV D2 has placed the satellites in the intended orbit precisely. Congrats to all three satellite teams," he said from the Mission Control Centre (MCC) soon after the successful launch that brought all round smiles.
Also Read:NISAR mission of ISRO-NASA will help understand Earth in better way and track climate change
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!