Watch | ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV D2 success

Watch | ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV D2 success

Watch | ISRO forays into small satellite launch market with SSLV D2 success
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 10, 2023 10:39:43 AM IST (Updated)

ISRO's first mission in 2023 was launched at 9.18 AM, the same time its predecessor lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on August 7, 2022. The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites. 

The Indian Space Agency ISRO on Friday successfully launched its SSLV D2 rocket injecting three satellites into an intended circular orbit on Friday. This comes months after the maiden mission failed to bring in the desired results.

The satellites included ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites. 
ISRO, in its statement, said EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite that has been designed to carry out new experiments including mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. Janus-1 is a 10.2 kg satellite that is a technology demonstrator, smart satellite mission.
Weighing about 8.2 kg, AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India to demonstrate amateur radio communication capabilities and measure radiation.
ISRO's first mission in 2023 was launched at 9.18 AM, the same time its predecessor lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on August 7, 2022. The mission could not deliver due to orbit anomaly and flight path deviation.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath said SSLV in its second flight put the three satellites in the intended orbit with precision.
"Congratulations to the space community of India...we have a new launch vehicle, the small satellite SSLV. In its second attempt, SSLV D2 has placed the satellites in the intended orbit precisely. Congrats to all three satellite teams," he said from the Mission Control Centre (MCC) soon after the successful launch that brought all round smiles.
Also Read:NISAR mission of ISRO-NASA will help understand Earth in better way and track climate change
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST
