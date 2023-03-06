ISRO gears up for controlled re-entry of decommissioned satellite MT1

Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), a low Earth satellite weighing about 1000 kg was launched on October 12, 2011 as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a challenging experiment of controlled re-entry of a decommissioned orbiting satellite on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean between 5°S to 14°S latitude and 119°W to 100°W longitude was identified as the targeted re-entry zone.

"As a responsible space agency committed to safe and sustainable operations in outer space, ISRO proactively takes efforts for better compliance with the UN/IADC space debris mitigation guidelines on post-mission disposal of LEO objects", ISRO said.

Controlled re-entries involve deorbiting satellites to very low altitudes to ensure impact occurs within a targeted zone. Usually, large satellites or rocket bodies are made to undergo controlled re-entry to limit ground casualty risk whereas all such satellites are made to undergo controlled re-entry at EOL.

ISRO added that the re-entry experiment of MT1 has been undertaken as a part of the ongoing efforts as this satellite with sufficient left-over fuel presented a unique opportunity to test the relevant methodologies.

