English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsISRO gears up for controlled re entry of decommissioned satellite MT1

ISRO gears up for controlled re-entry of decommissioned satellite MT1

ISRO gears up for controlled re-entry of decommissioned satellite MT1
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Mar 6, 2023 12:50:57 PM IST (Updated)

Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), a low Earth satellite weighing about 1000 kg was launched on October 12, 2011 as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a challenging experiment of controlled re-entry of a decommissioned orbiting satellite on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean between 5°S to 14°S latitude and 119°W to 100°W longitude was identified as the targeted re-entry zone.
Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT1), a low Earth satellite weighing about 1000 kg was launched on October 12, 2011, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.
"As a responsible space agency committed to safe and sustainable operations in outer space, ISRO proactively takes efforts for better compliance with the UN/IADC space debris mitigation guidelines on post-mission disposal of LEO objects", ISRO said.
Controlled re-entries involve deorbiting satellites to very low altitudes to ensure impact occurs within a targeted zone. Usually, large satellites or rocket bodies are made to undergo controlled re-entry to limit ground casualty risk whereas all such satellites are made to undergo controlled re-entry at EOL.
ISRO added that the re-entry experiment of MT1 has been undertaken as a part of the ongoing efforts as this satellite with sufficient left-over fuel presented a unique opportunity to test the relevant methodologies.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Mar 6, 2023 12:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ISRO

Next Article

SpaceX capsule successfully docks at International Space Station with four astronauts on board

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X