Chandrayaan 3 successfully launched, paving the way for lunar exploration | Watch

The launch, powered by the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket, took place precisely at 2:35 pm, captivating viewers from all corners of the nation who eagerly gathered at the SDSC to witness this momentous event.

In a historic moment for India's space program, Chandrayaan 3, the country's third lunar mission, lifted off on Friday, July 14, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch, powered by the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket, took place precisely at 2:35 pm, captivating viewers from all corners of the nation who eagerly gathered at the SDSC to witness this momentous event.

#Chandrayaan-3 lifted off on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in #Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. If all goes well, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the 4th country in the world to land its spacecraft on the surface of the #moon pic.twitter.com/B2PCosA3lK — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan 3, with a weight of approximately 3,900 kilograms, represents a momentous stride in India's inter-planetary aspirations. Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Chandrayaan 2, Chandrayaan 3 is specifically designed to showcase end-to-end capability in lunar surface exploration.

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Comprising an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover, the mission aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Notably, the propulsion module is equipped with the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload, enabling the study of Earth's spectral and polarimetric measurements from the lunar orbit.

Scientists involved in the mission explained that shortly after lift-off, approximately 16 minutes into the journey, the propulsion module is expected to separate from the rocket. It will then orbit the Earth in an elliptical cycle, circling the planet about 5-6 times.

During this phase, the module will reach its closest point to Earth at 170 km and its farthest point at 36,500 km, gradually moving toward the lunar orbit.

With its indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and rover, Chandrayaan 3 aims to pioneer advancements in inter-planetary missions, pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

The mission is not only a testament to India's scientific prowess but also a stepping stone towards unraveling the mysteries of the Moon. As Chandrayaan 3 embarks on its incredible journey, India takes another significant stride in its pursuit of space exploration and technological excellence.