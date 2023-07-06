ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 14 — check exact time

The spacecraft will take off at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO said the spacecraft is fully integrated and features a lander and rover configuration, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, July 6, announced that the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, ISRO's third lunar mission, is set to be launched on July 14, 2023. The spacecraft will take off at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking another significant milestone for India's space exploration programme.
Building on the success of Chandrayaan-2, the Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to demonstrate the country's end-to-end capability in achieving a safe landing and mobility on the lunar surface.
According to ISRO, the spacecraft is fully integrated and features a lander and rover configuration, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.
The launch will be carried out by the powerful Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk-III) or LVM3. The propulsion module will transport the lander and rover configuration until it reaches a 100-km lunar orbit.
On July 5, the spacecraft was successfully integrated with the GSLV Mk-III, bringing it one step closer to its historic journey to the Moon.
Comprising an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover, Chandrayaan-3 has the primary objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies necessary for future interplanetary missions.
