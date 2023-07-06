CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsISRO's Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on July 14 — check exact time

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 14 — check exact time

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 14 — check exact time
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jul 6, 2023 7:14:04 PM IST (Published)

The spacecraft will take off at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO said the spacecraft is fully integrated and features a lander and rover configuration, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.


The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, July 6, announced that the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, ISRO's third lunar mission, is set to be launched on July 14, 2023. The spacecraft will take off at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking another significant milestone for India's space exploration programme.
Building on the success of Chandrayaan-2, the Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to demonstrate the country's end-to-end capability in achieving a safe landing and mobility on the lunar surface.
According to ISRO, the spacecraft is fully integrated and features a lander and rover configuration, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X