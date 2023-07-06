ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 14 — check exact time

The spacecraft will take off at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO said the spacecraft is fully integrated and features a lander and rover configuration, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, July 6, announced that the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, ISRO's third lunar mission, is set to be launched on July 14, 2023. The spacecraft will take off at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking another significant milestone for India's space exploration programme.

Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3: 🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 🛰️Mission:The launch is now scheduled for📆July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm ISTfrom SDSC, SriharikotaStay tuned for the updates!— ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

Building on the success of Chandrayaan-2 , the Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to demonstrate the country's end-to-end capability in achieving a safe landing and mobility on the lunar surface.

According to ISRO, the spacecraft is fully integrated and features a lander and rover configuration, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.