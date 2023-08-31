ISRO all set for Aditya L1 launch on Sept 2: Know budget of India's first solar mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to send out its very first solar observation mission called Aditya L1. This spacecraft, known as the Aditya L1 Solar Observatory, is scheduled to be launched on September 2. Its main goal is to study various solar activities in real time and understand how they affect space weather. Aditya L1 is a significant mission as it marks India's first space-based effort to explore and research the Sun.

What’s the budget of the Aditya-L1 Mission?

The Indian government approved a budget of Rs 378 crore for the mission, as reported by the India Times. However, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hasn’t officially shared the complete budget details of the mission.

What is the Aditya-L1 mission about?

The Aditya-L1 mission by ISRO aims to understand various aspects of the Sun, including the dynamics of its upper atmosphere (chromosphere and corona), the development and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), the processes leading to solar eruptive events, magnetic field measurements in the solar corona, drivers of space weather (like solar wind origin and dynamics), and the physics behind phenomena such as chromospheric and coronal heating. The mission also involves observing the in-situ particle and plasma environment around the Sun, which helps study particle dynamics. The craft will investigate the heating mechanism of the solar corona and run diagnostics on the temperature, velocity, and density of the plasma in coronal loops.

ISRO, on August 30, informed that they have finished the Launch Rehearsal - Vehicle Internal Checks . It shared this update on the microblogging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

🚀PSLV-C57/🛰️Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1,the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is scheduled for🗓️September 2, 2023, at🕛11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota.Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at… pic.twitter.com/bjhM5mZNrx— ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2023

As per the information available on ISRO's website, the spacecraft will initially be put into a Low Earth Orbit. After that, the orbit will be changed to a more elliptical one, and eventually, the spacecraft will be sent towards the Lagrange point (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million km away from the Earth, using its onboard propulsion system.

While the spacecraft moves towards L1, it will leave the area where the Earth's gravity has the most influence. Once it's out of this region, the cruise phase will begin. Eventually, the spacecraft will be placed into a big curved orbit around L1, called a halo orbit. The entire journey from launch until reaching L1 will last around four months for Aditya-L1.