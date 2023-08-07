A team of scientists from Texas A&M University and Sandia National Laboratories were doing tests on metal to determine its resistance while they discovered this new property.

In a ground-breaking discovery that could potentially revolutionise how things are engineered, during an experiment researchers from the United States have discovered that a cracked metal could fix itself by fusing back together without any human intervention. The research describing the remarkable discovery was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature.

A team of scientists from Texas A&M University and Sandia National Laboratories were doing tests on metal to determine its resistance while they discovered this new property, according to the Science Alert. The researchers pulled the ends of a platinum strip that was 40 nanometers thick and suspended in a vacuum 200 times per second using a specialised transmission electron microscopy method. They noticed that the metal, at an ultra-small scale, possesses the capacity to self-heal.

The cracks that emerge due to such stress are termed fatigue damage – microscopic fractures caused by repeated strain and motion, eventually leading to the failure of machines or structures. Remarkably, after around 40 minutes of experiment, the researchers witnessed that the cracked platinum piece is rejoining and mending itself before branching off in a different direction, the report explained.

“This was absolutely stunning to watch first-hand. We certainly weren't looking for it,” Materials scientist Brad Boyce from Sandia National Laboratories was quoted as saying in the report.

Boyce added that the researchers have confirmed that metals possess an intrinsic ability to self-heal, particularly in cases of fatigue damage at the nanoscale.

The report, however, argues that despite the stunning discovery, the mechanism underlying this self-healing process is still a mystery. The potential effects are enormous, especially in considering the time, expense, and effort involved in repairing anything from engines to electronic gadgets to bridges. The use of self-healing metals may have profound implications.

The report further highlights a 2013 investigation undertaken by materials scientist Michael Demkowicz at Texas A&M University. According to his findings, stress-induced changes in the boundaries of very small crystalline grains inside metals might lead to nano-crack healing. Demkowicz participated in the current investigation as well, using contemporary computer models to verify that his ten-year-old views were in line with the outcomes.

Another promising aspect of the research is that the self-mending process occurred at room temperature. Ordinarily, metals require substantial heat to reshape, but the experiment was conducted in a vacuum. It remains to be seen whether this process can be replicated in conventional metals under normal conditions.

A plausible explanation involves cold welding, a process that takes place when metal surfaces are near enough for their atoms to collide at room temperature. This process can happen in conditions like the vacuum of space, where pure metals can bond together, but it is typically hampered by thin layers of air or impurities.