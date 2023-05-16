International Day of Light 2023: History and significance

The International Day of Light is observed on May 16 every year. It commemorates the anniversary of the successful operation of laser back in 1960 by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman.
The International Day of Light is an annual celebration that honours the pivotal role of light in science, culture, art, education, and sustainable development. The day is observed every year on May 16 to recognise the profound significance of light and its diverse applications.
History
The International Day of Light was officially designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on December 20, 2017. This special day was established to commemorate the anniversary of a ground-breaking achievement in the field of science—the successful operation of the laser on May 16, 1960, by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman. Since its inception, the International Day of Light has become an annual global event, which highlights the importance of light-based technologies and their impact on society.
Significance
The International Day of Light holds great significance as it highlights the remarkable contribution of light across various domains. Here are some key areas where light plays a vital role:
