International Day of Light 2023: History and significance

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 6:24:11 AM IST (Published)

The International Day of Light is observed on May 16 every year. It commemorates the anniversary of the successful operation of laser back in 1960 by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman.

The International Day of Light is an annual celebration that honours the pivotal role of light in science, culture, art, education, and sustainable development. The day is observed every year on May 16 to recognise the profound significance of light and its diverse applications.

History


The International Day of Light was officially designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on December 20, 2017. This special day was established to commemorate the anniversary of a ground-breaking achievement in the field of science—the successful operation of the laser on May 16, 1960, by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman. Since its inception, the International Day of Light has become an annual global event, which highlights the importance of light-based technologies and their impact on society.

Significance

The International Day of Light holds great significance as it highlights the remarkable contribution of light across various domains. Here are some key areas where light plays a vital role:

  • Advancing Science and Research: Light serves as a fundamental tool in scientific exploration, enabling discoveries in fields such as optics, photonics, astronomy, and quantum physics. The International Day of Light underscores the critical role of light in advancing scientific knowledge and pushing the boundaries of human understanding.
  • Fuelling Technological Innovation: Light-based technologies have revolutionised numerous industries, including telecommunications, information technology, medicine, and energy. This special day emphasises the transformative impact of photonics on technological advancements and inspires further innovation in these domains.
  • Inspiring Art and Culture: Light has always been an integral element in artistic expressions and cultural heritage. It enhances visual experiences, ignites creativity, and enables mesmerising visual displays. The International Day of Light celebrates the artistic and aesthetic significance of light.
  • Promoting Education and Outreach: The International Day of Light promotes educational activities and public engagement to raise awareness about the importance of light. It encourages educational institutions, museums, and scientific institutions to organise events, workshops, and lectures that educate people of all ages about the light's fascinating properties and applications.
  • Driving Sustainable Development: Light plays a vital role in sustainable development, particularly in the areas of energy-efficient lighting, solar energy, and optical technologies. The International Day of Light advocates for the use of sustainable lighting practices and technologies to address environmental challenges and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs).

