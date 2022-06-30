International Asteroid Day 2022: History, significance and how to celebrate

June 30 is observed as the International Asteroid Day around the globe to educate people about asteroids. Every year, events are held on this day in which astronauts and experts talk about the opportunities and risks associated with asteroids.

History

The Asteroid Day came into existence after the release of ‘51 Degrees North, a film that explores what would happen if an asteroid were to strike London. To raise awareness about the threat of asteroids, the film’s creative team (many of whom are scientists) formed a foundation, and in 2015, celebrated the world’s first International Asteroid Day. Later, in 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/71/90 and declared June 30 as the International Asteroid Day.

Significance

The International Asteroid Day focuses on preparing the planet for a potential asteroid impact. Another objective of the day is to expedite the discovery of asteroids. Scientists believe that only a small percentage of asteroids have been found in space so far and thousands of them are yet to be discovered.

The day raises awareness about the ways in which people can protect themselves in the event of an asteroid colliding with the Earth. It also encourages space exploration and pushes governments to increase scientific funding. Besides, preparing for a shared threat brings communities together regardless of their caste, creed, religion, and ethnicity.

Here’s how you can celebrate

Attend lectures and discussions held in your city on asteroids. If there isn’t already an Asteroid Day event in your area, organise your own gatherings and discuss asteroids.

Read about asteroids and raise awareness.