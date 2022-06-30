Homescience news

International Asteroid Day 2022: History, significance and how to celebrate

International Asteroid Day 2022: History, significance and how to celebrate

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The International Asteroid Day focuses on preparing the planet for a potential asteroid impact. The day also encourages space exploration.

June 30 is observed as the International Asteroid Day around the globe to educate people about asteroids. Every year, events are held on this day in which astronauts and experts talk about the opportunities and risks associated with asteroids.
History 
The Asteroid Day came into existence after the release of ‘51 Degrees North, a film that explores what would happen if an asteroid were to strike London. To raise awareness about the threat of asteroids, the film’s creative team (many of whom are scientists) formed a foundation, and in 2015, celebrated the world’s first International Asteroid Day. Later, in 2016, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/71/90 and declared June 30 as the International Asteroid Day.
Significance
The International Asteroid Day focuses on preparing the planet for a potential asteroid impact. Another objective of the day is to expedite the discovery of asteroids. Scientists believe that only a small percentage of asteroids have been found in space so far and thousands of them are yet to be discovered.
The day raises awareness about the ways in which people can protect themselves in the event of an asteroid colliding with the Earth. It also encourages space exploration and pushes governments to increase scientific funding. Besides, preparing for a shared threat brings communities together regardless of their caste, creed, religion, and ethnicity.
Here’s how you can celebrate
  • Attend lectures and discussions held in your city on asteroids. If there isn’t already an Asteroid Day event in your area, organise your own gatherings and discuss asteroids.
  • Read about asteroids and raise awareness.
  • Watch ‘51 Degrees North’. Another such movie that you can watch on the day is – ‘Don't Look Up’. The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep is a satirical take on how the world may react if asteroids were to hit the Earth.
    •  
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    On this day: Former US President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the demilitarised zone

    Next Article

    Social Media Day 2022: Significance and how to celebrate