The Moon is the future: Industry reacts as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for landing

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is poised to make history with its upcoming touchdown on the lunar surface. Scheduled to occur within the next 24 hours, the Chandrayaan-3 mission holds the promise of becoming the first successful landing on the Moon's south pole, a region that remains largely unexplored.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has expressed confidence that the mission is proceeding as planned, with the landing attempt slated for 5.45 pm , followed by the anticipated touchdown on the moon's surface at approximately 6.04 pm.

If successful, this feat will not only bolster India's position in the realm of space exploration but will also offer unprecedented insights into the Moon's south pole.

Amitabha Ghosh, a space scientist affiliated with NASA's Mars Mission, shared his thoughts on the broader context of lunar exploration with CNBC-TV18. "We are in an era where there will be many more missions, even private missions to the moon," he remarked. Ghosh highlighted the evolving landscape of lunar exploration, with endeavours ranging from scientific exploration to the prospect of settlement. NASA's Artemis programme, he noted, exemplifies the renewed interest in the moon, aiming to send humans back to its surface for the first time in nearly five decades.

Ghosh's insights were further elaborated upon as he discussed NASA's upcoming plans. "NASA is planning to land humans in 2026 after the Apollo Mission, which is almost after a hiatus of 50 years," he shared. This shift in focus from the International Space Station to the moon signifies a pivotal transition in the trajectory of space exploration, with the moon emerging as a new frontier.

Offering an insider's perspective, former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit shed light on the meticulous preparations undertaken to ensure the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Reflecting on lessons learned from the Chandrayaan-2 mission, Purohit acknowledged areas where improvements were needed. "When we went through the Chandrayaan-2 data, we found out that there were a few points missed," he told CNBC-TV18. The Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges related to algorithms, thruster corrections, and lander orientation.

In light of these experiences, Purohit spoke about a shift in approach for Chandrayaan-3. "So this time what we have assumed in the beginning process is if something goes wrong, how we are going to come back," he stated. Purohit discussed refinements made in the final stages of the mission, particularly during the crucial descent phase. "Slight changes have been made, we have improvised the system for the thruster control because thrust last time was a bit off than expected," he said.