India's first Dark Sky Reserve to come up in Ladakh, here is all you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The union territory will host India's first Dark Sky Reserve which will be set up in Hanle area in the next three months. The Dark Sky Reserve is being built as part of Ladakh's high-altitude Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

Ladakh will soon offer a new tourist attraction, particularly for stargazers and space enthusiasts. The union territory will host India's first Dark Sky Reserve which will be set up in Hanle area in the next three months. The Dark Sky Reserve is being built as part of Ladakh's high-altitude Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The initiative has been taken by the department of science & technology (DST), the government of India.

What is a Dark Sky Reserve?

A Night Sky Sanctuary is usually a place that offers perfect conditions for astronomical observations. According to the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), a Dark Sky Reserve is private or public land that features exceptional quality of starry lights and a nocturnal environment. Such areas are specifically protected for their natural, scientific, or educational value or for public enjoyment.

Such Dark Sky Reserves have a core area that meets the minimum criteria for natural darkness and sky quality. It also has a peripheral area that lends support to the preservation of the dark in the core.

Why Hanle?

Located in the cold desert region of Ladakh, Hanle was chosen to set up the Dark Sky Reserve due to its remote location. The place is away from the hustle and bustle and thus witnesses minimum light pollution. Such light pollution occurs due to artificial lighting from vehicles and other sources that interfere with astronomical observations in the night sky.

According to the union minister of the state of science and technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, stakeholders involved in the Dark Sky Reserve project will make sure that the night sky in Hanle is protected from any unwanted illumination or light pollution. The minister highlighted that Hanle was picked for the reserve as it has the least human disturbance and offers clear sky and dry weather conditions throughout the year.