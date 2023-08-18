homescience NewsChandrayan 3: ISRO performs first deboosting of Vikram lander in final countdown to Moon landing

Chandrayan 3: ISRO performs first deboosting of Vikram lander in final countdown to Moon landing

Chandrayan 3: Deboosting is part of the mission's final preparations before it makes a landing on the lunar surface. The manoeuvre involves reducing the spacecraft's thrust in order to achieve a stable orbit.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 18, 2023 5:41:17 PM IST (Updated)

Space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, August 18, successfully performed the first deboosting of the Vikram lander as Chandrayaan-3 begins its final countdown to a successful Moon landing.

The lander module — comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover — underwent a deboosting to place it in an orbit, where the perilune (the orbit's closest point to the Moon) is 30 km and apolune (farthest point from the Moon) is 100 km.

This comes after the Indian spacecraft performed a successful separation of the Vikram lander module from the propulsion module on Thursday (August 17).
Meanwhile, several prominent voices have expressed their confidence in the successful execution of ISRO’s third lunar mission.
"Now I think I'm quite confident, more than 100% it's going to be a safe landing (Chandrayaan 3 landing). I was watching with slightly caution the moment when Chandrayaan was to move out of Earth's orbit and move to Moon's orbit because that a critical situation. Most of the critical stages are over now," Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Chandrayaan-3 mission.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Aug 18, 2023 5:05 PM IST
