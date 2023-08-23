CNBC TV18
'India, I reached my destination and you too,' posts ISRO informing Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 6:47:55 PM IST (Updated)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday informed about Chandrayaan-3’s successful moon landing in an interesting way. ISRO took to X (formerly Twitter) posting, "India, I reached my destination and you too!"
India achieved this historic milestone after the Lander Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 made a touchdown on the lunar surface at 6:04 pm. This achievement marks India's entry into an elite group of nations that have touched the lunar surface. Till now, only the US, Russia (erstwhile USSR) and China have achieved this remarkable feat.

Notably, India has also secured the distinction of being the first nation to reach the previously uncharted south pole of the moon, after Russia Luna 26 mission failed to achieve its intended result.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country on the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon. He joined the ISRO team through a video link from South Africa, where he is attending the 15th BRICS summit.
"We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written," he said. He also added that India is fully committed to human space flight.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate a soft-landing on the lunar surface and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the earth's only satellite.
Follow LIVE updates here.
First Published: Aug 23, 2023 6:39 PM IST
