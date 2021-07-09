Indian scientists discover new moss species in Antarctica, name it after goddess Saraswati

A team of Indian biologists has discovered a new moss species in Antarctica and named it Bryum bharatiensis after the Hindu goddess of learning, Saraswati, also known as Bharati. One of India’s Antarctic Station is also called 'Bharati.

After a tedious identification process of over four years, biologists from the Central University of Punjab have confirmed that they have discovered a new plant species in the ice-covered continent.

A peer-reviewed paper describing this discovery was accepted in the leading Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity earlier this week.

This marks the first such discovery by Indian biologists in the four decades of establishing India’s first research station in the continent.

According to a BBC report, Prof Felix Bast, who was part of a six-month-long expedition to the continent in 2016-17 -- 36th by Indian scientist -- discovered the dark green species. He found it in January 2017 in East Antarctica’s Larsemann Hills near India’s Bharati station, which is one of the remotest research stations in the world.

Prof Bast wondered how the moss survived in this landscape of rock and ice as plants needed nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, sunlight and water to survive and only 1 percent of Antarctica was ice-free.

The scientists found that the moss mainly grew in places where penguins bred in large numbers. "Basically, the plants here survive on penguin poop, which has nitrogen. Also, the manure doesn't decompose in this climate," said Prof Bast.

But the scientists are still not clear about the most important plant food, sunlight. They say they still do not understand fully how the plants survive under thick snow during the six months of winter with no sunlight and temperatures as low as minus 76 degrees Celsius.

Scientists have deduced that the moss likely "dries up to a dormant stage, almost to a seed" during the winter, and germinates again during summer in September as they begin getting sunlight. The moss may then absorb water from the melting snow.

After collecting the samples, Prof Bast brought them back to India. Bast, along with his PhD student Wahid Ul Rahman and Head of the Department of Botany at DAV College, Bathinda, Kriti Gupta, studied the moss to determine its taxonomy.

The Indian researchers spent over four years sequencing the plant DNA and comparing it with other species.

Finally, studies confirmed that this was a new species of moss.

According to a report by ThePrint, the team also found moss in newer areas of the icy continent. So far, over 100 species of moss have been documented from the driest, coldest and windiest continent.

Antarctica Getting Greenified

The scientists, however, noticed an "alarming evidence" of climate change during the expedition. "Antartica is getting greenified. Many temperate species of plants are now seen everywhere as the continent is warming up," said Prof Bast.

India's Antarctic Mission

India established its first research station in Antarctica, Dakshin Gangotri, in 1984. The unmanned station had to be abandoned in 1990 after it submerged under ice. As of now, two stations -- Maitri and Bharati -- commissioned in 1989 and 2012, respectively remain operational.