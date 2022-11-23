India on wednesday carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.
The Defence Ministry on Wednesday announced that India has successfully launched an Agni-3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile as part of a training exercise from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. "The test was a success and was a part of the Strategic Forces Command's regular user training launches," the notification read.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
The launch was conducted over a predetermined area and validated all of the system's operational parameters.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!