India on wednesday carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday announced that India has successfully launched an Agni-3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile as part of a training exercise from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. "The test was a success and was a part of the Strategic Forces Command's regular user training launches," the notification read.

The launch was conducted over a predetermined area and validated all of the system's operational parameters.