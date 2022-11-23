English
science News

India successfully conducts training launch of Agni-3 ballistic missile

By Anand Singha  Nov 23, 2022 9:19 PM IST (Published)

India on wednesday carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday announced that India has successfully launched an Agni-3 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile as part of a training exercise from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. "The test was a success and was a part of the Strategic Forces Command's regular user training launches," the notification read.

The launch was conducted over a predetermined area and validated all of the system's operational parameters.
Also read: ISRO to launch PSLV-54 on Nov 26 with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites
