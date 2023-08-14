The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is set to be positioned in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 (L1), situated approximately 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now set for another big mission after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. India’s maiden mission to the Sun, Aditya-L1, is expected to be launched by next month, according to reports.

Aditya-L1, which marks India's first foray into studying the Sun, has recently reached the ISRO's spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, after being developed at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. An ISRO official revealed to the news agency PTI that the anticipated launch date is likely within the first week of September.

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is getting ready for the launch.The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.More pics… pic.twitter.com/JSJiOBSHp1 — ISRO (@isro) August 14, 2023

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is set to be positioned in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 (L1), situated approximately 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth. This strategic orbit will provide Aditya-L1 with a unique vantage point to observe and study solar phenomena and activities.

As India gears up for this significant space mission, it's worth reflecting on the international efforts dedicated to solar exploration. The journey of solar missions commenced as early as the late 1950s when NASA launched its Pioneers 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 satellites. These early satellites offered early insights into the solar wind and magnetic field, although their signal ceased in 1983.

In the 1970s, the Helios 1 and 2 probes, alongside the Skylab Apollo Telescope Mount, enriched scientists' understanding of solar wind and corona. The probes were a collaboration between the US and Germany. Despite their successes, the Helios missions encountered challenges, culminating in the crash of Helios 1 due to powerful wind shear.

The 1980 launch of NASA's Solar Maximum Mission intended to observe gamma rays, X-rays and UV radiation from solar flares. Although electronic failure initially stymied its mission, the Space Shuttle Challenger's STS-41C mission successfully retrieved the satellite, yielding valuable solar corona images.

Japan's Yohkoh satellite (Sunbeam), launched in 1991 to study solar flares in X-ray wavelengths, offered insights into the solar cycle until it entered standby mode in 2001. The follow-up Hinode mission, launched in 2006, explored the Sun's magnetic fields.

The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a collaborative effort between the European Space Agency and NASA, emerged as a pivotal solar mission in 1995. Its success led to the launch of the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 2010.

NASA's 2006 Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) aimed to capture unprecedented images of the Sun, though contact was lost with Stereo B in 2014 due to solar interference.

In 2013, NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS) spacecraft embarked on the study of the solar atmosphere. Another notable NASA mission, the Solar Probe Plus, launched in 2018, focused on investigating charged particle streams emanating from the Sun's corona.