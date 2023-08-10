India’s Moon Mission: How Chandrayaan-3 is different than Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 3 mission is the third mission to the Moon, which was launched on July 14, 2023. The mission was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Here are the major differences between Chandrayaan 2 and Chandrayaan 3.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed a major manoeuvre on Wednesday, August 9, bringing the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft closer to the Moon’s orbit. ISRO announced that the spacecraft has successfully completed the third burn in Moon-bound phase.

The spacecraft will make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23. As of now, there are three more moon-bound manoeuvres planned till August 17. With the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will become the fourth country to achieve the Mission Moon following the United States, China and Russia.

Before Chandrayaan 3, ISRO made two attempts for Moon exploration with the second mission turning out to be a failure. India’s maiden lunar mission, Chandrayaan 1 was launched on October 22, 2008 and it successfully discovered evidence of water on the Moon's surface.

ISRO’s second attempt for Moon exploration, under the Chandrayaan-2 mission, partially failed in 2019. After the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the Moon, ISRO has changed and upgraded the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in order to achieve success.

• Chandrayaan 2 had three major components as an orbiter, a lander and a rover. However, in Chandrayaan 3, the orbiter has been replaced by a propulsion module. The Lander in Chandrayaan 3 has an instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) that can measure the plasma density on the Moon.

• The total weight of Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was 3,850 kg while Chandrayaan 3 weighs around 3,900 kg including the Propulsion module at 2,148 kg, Lander module at 1,752 kg and the Rover Module at 26 kg.

• The Chandrayaan 2 was designed to operate for a longer duration which was for 7 years. On the other hand, Chandrayaan 3 is made with a fixed timeline between 3 to 6 months.

• Chandrayaan 2 contained one camera to detect hazards while Chandrayaan 3 has two such cameras which are made to be more robust in comparison to the previous one.

• Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter was launched with nine in-situ instruments. However, the propulsion module of the Chandrayaan 3 mission will have just a single instrument named Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE), that will study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.

• Additionally, in the Chandrayaan 3 mission the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) was sent with the lander, which is a secondary experiment to understand the dynamics of the Moon system.