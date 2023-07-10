CNBC TV18
India likely to plan its next moon mission with Japan: ISRO Chief S Somanath

India likely to plan its next moon mission with Japan: ISRO Chief S Somanath

India likely to plan its next moon mission with Japan: ISRO Chief S Somanath
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 2:28:13 PM IST (Published)

India is likely to venture into a new lunar mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), according to ISRO Chief S Somanath

Ahead of the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath said in an exclusive interview with CNBC that India is likely to venture into a new lunar mission with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Under this mission, space scientists would send a lunar rover and lander to explore the southern pole of the Moon.

“We have a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, but we have prepared a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. In case of any problem, Chandrayaan-3 has the capability to move to an alternate landing site,” Somanath said.
He added, “We have expanded the landing area. So, it can land anywhere within that site. We have given more fuel.”
X