India can travel to Moon, Mars, Venus but space sector needs more investment: ISRO chief

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO will be launching satelitte Aditya-1 to study the sun in the first week of September, Somanath said. "After the launch, it will take 125 days from the earth to reach Lagrange point 1 (L1). We have to wait till then," Somnath said.

Aug 27, 2023 10:05:00 AM IST

1 Min Read
Indian Space Research Organisation Chief S Somanath said the country has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but the space sector needs more investment.

"India has the capability to travel to the Moon, Mars and Venus but we need to increase our confidence. We need more investment and the space sector must develop and by this, the whole nation should develop, that is our mission. We're ready to fulfill the vision that was given to us by PM Modi," Somanath said, ANI reported.
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO will be launching satelitte Aditya-1 to study the sun in the first week of September, Somanath said. "After the launch, it will take 125 days from the earth to reach Lagrange point 1 (L1). We have to wait till then," Somnath said.
India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of earth's only natural satellite.
