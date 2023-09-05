IIT-Kharagpur researchers develop smartphone app that can help administer injections

Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur ( IIT-Kharagpur ) researchers have invented a novel way to administer injections that will help millions of people taking insulin for diabetes and can also help in automating ICU drug delivery. The researchers said they have created a micro pump that can push medicine into the body through a smartphone app that they developed at pre-set times and dosages.

Under the supervision of Professor Tarun Kanti Bhattacharyya, IIT-Kharagpur research students Shatavisha Mishra and Arkaprava Dutta have been working on the device for the past four to five years. Bhattacharyya said he had been working on the technology for more years.

As per the researchers, after getting details of where the injection has to be administered and the specific dosage and timing from a doctor, those have to be fed into the special smartphone app. If the syringe is attached to the body, after the above details are fed into the app, the drug can be automatically administered at a pre-set time.

According to the researchers, daily routine work will not suffer if one uses this special device. "A person can carry this device anywhere in his/her bag or pocket. Its price in the market will be between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200," Shatavisha Mishra said. Giving a comparison figure, Bhattacharyya said similar micro pump devices are priced around Rs 5 lakh in global markets.

The researchers said specific instructions can be given to change dosage, timing or even stop earlier commands.

At present, the IIT-Kharagpur research students are working under the supervision of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is the apex body for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research, said Bhattacharyya.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) are also supporting the innovation, as per Bhattacharyya.

According to Arkaprava Dutta, the device will be especially useful for those who have to use insulin or similar drugs regularly. This innovative prototype of the Micro Dosing System with Android App Control will be available in the market only after certain clearances.

also trying to collaborate with industry so that commercial production can be started. "This special device, made entirely indigenously , will come into the market after getting permission from ICMR and other bodies. It is only a matter of time before this special injection application device comes to market," Bhattacharyya said, adding they are

