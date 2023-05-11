While Chandana brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as a scientist at ISRO. for nearly six years, Daka specialises in integrating advanced technology solutions. They are co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace, a pioneering aerospace company based in Hyderabad.

Skyroot Aerospace was awarded the Young Turk Startup of The Year award at the India Business Leader Award 2023. The award was presented by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to Skyroot's founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka.

The winners for IBLA 2023 were selected by a jury which comprised of leaders such as Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Dinesh Kumar Khara of State Bank of India , Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, TV Narendran of Tata Steel, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate, V Vaidyanathan of IDFC First Bank, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Rajiv Memani of EY India. The jury was chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group.

Pawan Kumar Chandana brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as a scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for nearly six years. His invaluable contribution to avionics engineering projects and deep understanding of the industry have paved the way for Skyroot Aerospace's success. Chandana's vision for the company is to develop cutting-edge space launch vehicles that meet the ever-growing demands of the satellite market, positioning India as a global leader in commercial aerospace.

Naga Bharath Daka, on the other hand, is a trailblazing engineer with a diverse educational background and extensive industry experience. His technical prowess and innovative mindset have been honed through his master of technology (M Tech) in microelectronics and VLSI design from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Daka's expertise in integrating advanced technology solutions, gained during his tenure as a senior product applications engineer at Xilinx, has been instrumental in Skyroot Aerospace's technological advancements.

Together, Chandana and Daka have successfully co-founded Skyroot Aerospace with a mission to revolutionise the aerospace industry in India. Their collective efforts have resulted in the successful development and launch of Vikram-S, the country's first private suborbital rocket. This ground-breaking achievement signifies the emergence of the private sector in an industry traditionally dominated by government agencies. With the backing of ISRO and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Chandana and Daka are reshaping the future of space exploration in India.

