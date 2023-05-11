By CNBCTV18.com

While Chandana brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as a scientist at ISRO. for nearly six years, Daka specialises in integrating advanced technology solutions. They are co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace, a pioneering aerospace company based in Hyderabad.

Skyroot Aerospace was awarded the Young Turk Startup of The Year award at the India Business Leader Award 2023. The award was presented by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to Skyroot's founders Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka. The winners for IBLA 2023 were selected by a jury which comprised of leaders such as Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Dinesh Kumar Khara of State Bank of India , Sanjeev Mehta of Hindustan Unilever, Anish Shah of Mahindra Group, TV Narendran of Tata Steel, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate, V Vaidyanathan of IDFC First Bank, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India and Rajiv Memani of EY India. The jury was chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group.

Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka are visionary entrepreneurs and co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace, a pioneering aerospace company based in Hyderabad. With their combined expertise and unwavering passion for space exploration, Chandana and Daka are leading the charge in transforming India's aerospace industry.