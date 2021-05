A huge segment of a Chinese rocket is in a free-fall towards Earth and could make an uncontrolled re-entry into the atmosphere over the weekend, even as Beijing downplayed the fear of damage, several reports suggested.

The 18-tonne main segment of the Long March-5B rocket, which launched the first module of China's new space station into the Earth's orbit on April 29, is now in a free fall.

Even as the experts did not say anything precisely about where and when it will re-enter the atmosphere, it is expected to be around 2300 GMT on Saturday (4.30 AM IST on May 9), according to Pentagon. They have kept a window of nine hours on either side.

Speaking in Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China was closely following the rocket's re-entry into the atmosphere and that most of its components would be burned up upon re-entry. "The probability of this process causing harm on the ground is extremely low," he said, a Reuters report mentioned.

Meanwhile, the United States was tracking the rocket segment, Pentagon said, according to a CNN report.

Though many experts fear that it is expected to fall in a populated area, an astronomer at Paris-PSL Observatory said the chances of debris landing on an inhabited zone are probably one in a million, news agency AFP reported.

The argument is that the debris of the rocket will fall into the ocean, given Earth is 70 percent water.