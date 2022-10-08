How to catch the best view of Mercury in the morning sky

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On the morning of October 8, Mercury reached the greatest elongation west or its furthest point from the sunrise in the northern hemisphere.

The closest planet to the Sun, Mercury will be at its farthest point from sunrise in an arrangement called the greatest elongation west on October 8. According to Earthsky, the distance of Mercury from the Sun will be around 18 degrees (two fists' widths). Since Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun, the light of the Sun often makes the planet tough to spot. However, in the starting weeks of October, around the periods of greatest elongation, it will be possible to catch the best view of the tiny planet.

How to watch Mercury

The smallest and boiling hot of the planets can be spotted on the eastern horizon, in the hour before the Sun rises. Look in the sunrise direction, as the sky is lightening to spot the planet through the naked eye. For a better view, a small telescope or binoculars would be needed.

After October 8, Mercury will continue to brighten in the sky as it approaches the sunset again and it will grow to a magnitude of around -1.1 by the end of October to be fully illuminated. This makes the days before Halloween another good time to see the planet.

Occurrences of the greatest elongation happen approximately every 116 days and are classified into two categories, the greatest elongation west and the greatest elongation east.

During the greatest elongation west events, Mercury lies at its farthest from the Sun in the morning sky, whereas during the greatest elongation east events, mercury is furthest from the Sun in the evening sky.