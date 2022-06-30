How will NASA deflect an asteroid with DART this September

International Asteroid Day is observed every year on June 30 globally to educate people about asteroids. Events are held on this day in which astronauts and experts talk about the opportunities and risks associated with asteroids. So, on International Asteroid Day let’s cover how NASA will attempt to deflect an asteroid later this year.

NASA plans to change the course of an asteroid by ramming it with a rocket. In less than 90 days, NASA will use its 500 kg Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft to ram into the binary asteroid 65803 Didymos and its satellite moonlet Dimorphos, to change their trajectory.

While the 780-metre diameter asteroid is not racing toward the Earth, this could be a crucial exercise for NASA to avoid a rogue asteroid striking the earth in future. The space agency hopes that DART would have enough kinetic energy to shift the course of the asteroid though the results may come out to be a lot more drastic.

A new research paper published in The Planetary Science Journal, states that the impact may have a far bigger energy release and may leave the asteroid unrecognizable. “Asteroids can have a very loose internal structure—similar to a pile of rubble—that is held together by gravitational interactions and small cohesive forces,” said Sabina Raducan from the Institute of Physics and the National Centre of Competence in Research Planets at the University of Bern.

DART was launched in November 2021 and will arrive near Didymos in September 2022, before crashing into the asteroids in October at a speed of 24,000 kilometres per hour. NASA scientists estimate that the impact will change Didymos’ orbital velocity by 0.4 mm/s, which will result in a change in the course of the asteroid. However, it won’t be until 2026 when the European Space Agency spacecraft HERA will arrive to investigate the celestial crash site.

HERA will help scientists determine whether the trajectory of the asteroid changed and whether kinetic deflection could protect the Earth against rogue asteroids. HERA will be launched in 2023 and reach Didymos only in 2026.