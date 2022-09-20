How many ants are there on Earth? 20 million billion, estimates a new study

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The biomass of 20 quadrillion ants would come out to be higher than the combined biomass of all birds and mammals

While humans are one of the numerous mammals on the planet, our population of over 7 billion is often dwarfed by the sheer number of other species on Earth. From insects to crustaceans and fish, many species in these groups far outnumber humans on the planet despite being almost minute in our everyday lives.

One of these creatures is ants. While scientists have been working to establish an accurate estimate of the number of ants on the planet, a new study has found that the number may be incomprehensible for most. The answer to ‘how many ants are on the planet?’ is a whopping 20 quadrillion, which is 20 million billion or 20,000,000,000,000,000.

In a new study published in the journal PNAS, an assorted team of international scientists combed through 489 studies to estimate that there are 20 million billion ants, or 2.5 million ants per human, in our world. The biomass of this insanely large number of ants would come out to be 12 million tonnes, higher than the combined biomass of all birds and mammals. Even so, this number may be a severe underestimation as scientists only have accurate sampling information of ants on the ground layer and not in trees or underground.

But while counting the number of ants may seem like a fruitless exercise, it is especially important for scientists to determine how global warming may be changing our ecosystems in unforeseen ways. With over 40 percent of today’s insect species at risk of extension because of global warming, this vast number of ants may also be at risk. Their absence can have drastic consequences as the tiny bugs play complex and wide-ranging roles in almost every terrestrial ecosystem apart from Antarctica and permanent ice caps.