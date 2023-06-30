CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homescience NewsGround breaking discovery of 'ghostly' particles from Milky way stuns scientists

Ground-breaking discovery of 'ghostly' particles from Milky way stuns scientists

Ground-breaking discovery of 'ghostly' particles from Milky way stuns scientists
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 6:38:09 PM IST (Published)

Scientists built a massive detector called IceCube near the South Pole to carry out their research. IceCube detected neutrinos whenever the high-energy particles interacted with one of the billions of ice molecules over a span of a decade.

Human beings for millennia have studied the Milky Way in wavelengths of light or photons. But for the first time, scientists have been able to observe our home galaxy in a way that has never been seen before.

Scientists have managed to create an image of the Milky Way not based on electromagnetic radiation — light — but on ghostly particles called neutrinos, reported ABC News.
According to their study, which was published in the journal Science, researchers essentially created a map of the Milky Way in high-energy neutrinos.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X