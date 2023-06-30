Ground-breaking discovery of 'ghostly' particles from Milky way stuns scientists

Scientists built a massive detector called IceCube near the South Pole to carry out their research. IceCube detected neutrinos whenever the high-energy particles interacted with one of the billions of ice molecules over a span of a decade.

Human beings for millennia have studied the Milky Way in wavelengths of light or photons. But for the first time, scientists have been able to observe our home galaxy in a way that has never been seen before.

Scientists have managed to create an image of the Milky Way not based on electromagnetic radiation — light — but on ghostly particles called neutrinos, reported ABC News.

According to their study, which was published in the journal Science, researchers essentially created a map of the Milky Way in high-energy neutrinos.